Reflecting on four decades of the Church St. Marketplace

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Over the past four decades, Church St. has been a focal point of Burlington’s Downtown.

According to the City, the marketplace sees nearly 1.5 Million people each year. Kara Alnasrawi, Executive Director of the marketplace, says the brick-laid strip serves many purposes.

“It’s been a beloved space for shopping, dining, family and friends gathering. As well as a place for political discourse, protests, parades.”

But like any busy city center, Church St. attracts both good and bad characters. In recent months, Business Owner Melissa Desautels says, public safety concerns have risen.

“There has been a bit of an uptick, I would say, since COVID. But it’s something that the business community is hoping to continue to work with the mayor and the city council, and the police force - just to alleviate some of the issues that we are seeing.”

Alnaswari says more work needs to be done to address issues of homelessness in the downtown area as well.

“We need to look at housing, an adequate amount of affordable housing. We need to look at support for mental health. We need to look at support for substance abuse. I think all of those together would create a stable environment for a more vulnerable portion of our population.”

Whether they’re new to the area or a frequent visitor, people say Church St. is and always will be special.

“It’s always bustling [and] I love the music. Everyone seems so happy,” Satchel Kaplan, a first-year student at UVM said. “It’s a great thing to do on the weekends. Come down here, let off some steam.”

“Our mom bringing us here to get our prom dresses. It’s just a special spot to come and find something unique like that. It’s still going to be that spot that maybe I can bring my daughter when she’s ready at that age.”

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.