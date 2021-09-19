Advertisement

Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month: How to help a loved one

By Erin Brown
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WCAX) - September is Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month. It’s a time to talk about this very stigmatized and taboo topic, shift public perception, and spread hope and resources to those affected by suicide.

Our Erin Brown spoke with Meghan Murphy, the chair of the North Country Out of Darkness Walk in Lake Placid, about suicide prevention and what people can do to help save a loved one’s life.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VSP on Friday investigate an apparent drowning in Lake Champlain.
Police investigating apparent drowning in Lake Champlain
Erika Seyfried, 36, of Brooklyn, New York, is seen in this photo provided by her family and...
Police find body during search for missing woman
File photo
Landscaping crews no fans of Burlington leaf blower ban
An Enosburg Falls man is dead after a crash in Franklin County.
Police urge drivers to take safety seriously
File photo
Housing advocates plead with state officials to modify motel program

Latest News

Sharon Meyer and Charlie Nardozzi are giving gardening tips on how to save your plants from...
In the garden: How to save your plants from the first frost
Fun things to do in our region this weekend.
What to do Sunday, Sept. 19
Looking ahead: Week of Sept. 20
What to do Sunday, Sept. 19