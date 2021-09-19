BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do Sunday, Sept. 19.

The 27th Annual Northeast Street Rod Nationals are back at the Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex.

The last day of the competition will be Sunday, Sept. 19. Gates will open at 8 a.m. and will close by 12 p.m. The show will be free for children five and under to attend. Tickets will cost $6 for ages six through 12. If you are 13 or older admission will be $13. A military discount is available.

Adams Apple Orchard and Farm Market will host a Williston Day celebration Sunday, Sept. 19.

Participants can expect live music from Root 7 Acapella and discounted apple picking for town residents. Guests will even get a chance to visit with K9 Duke. The event will go from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The 12th annual Shoreham Apple Fest is also happening Sunday, Sept. 19.

The festival is meant to be a way to celebrate the fall season and the Shoreham Community. Guests can expect there to be market stalls, music, food, and fun for the kids. The event will take place at the Platt Memorial Library in Shoreham. The event will be completely free to attend, all are welcome. The festival will go from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19.

