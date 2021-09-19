YCQM Sept. 19, 2021

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week on You Can Quote Me, mental health experts embedding with State Police troopers. We speak with the new director in charge of the mission, Mourning Fox. Also people suffering from substance use disorder find it easier to get their meds during the pandemic, but what happens when it’s over? Washington Bureau reporter Kyle Midura is here with his investigation. And the Vermont Attorney General, TJ Donovan, joins us to discuss how Vermont is taking on big oil.

