BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunny skies will be back to start the work week on Monday. Temperatures will be chilly again Sunday night and into early Monday with most spots well into the 40s. Skies will be mostly sunny and temperatures will be able to warm up into the mid to upper 70s by the end of the day.

We’ll keep the nice weather going into mid week as well. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny for Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will be a few degrees above normal with highs mainly in the mid 70s. Overnight lows won’t be quite as chilly as well with morning temperatures starting out in the mid to upper 50s.

Our weather becomes a bit more unsettled heading into the second half of the week. Clouds will thicken up on Thursday with showers likely. Showers will likely linger into Friday morning, with another weather system to move in by the weekend keeping the chance of showers around for Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be cooler as well with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

