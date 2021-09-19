BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - High pressure will bring a gorgeous day today, with sunny skies and highs around 70 degrees. Expect good radiational cooling tonight, with isolated frost possible in the Adirondacks and Northeast Kingdom. Temperatures will be warmer Monday afternoon, with mostly sunny skies.

Beautiful weather will continue Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the 70s and lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Fall officially arrives Wednesday at 3:21 PM. Our next chance for showers arrives Thursday, with some downpours not out of the question. A few showers might continue into Friday morning, otherwise pleasant weather can be expected for the afternoon and through Saturday.

