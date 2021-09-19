Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - High pressure will bring a gorgeous day today, with sunny skies and highs around 70 degrees. Expect good radiational cooling tonight, with isolated frost possible in the Adirondacks and Northeast Kingdom. Temperatures will be warmer Monday afternoon, with mostly sunny skies.

Beautiful weather will continue Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the 70s and lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Fall officially arrives Wednesday at 3:21 PM. Our next chance for showers arrives Thursday, with some downpours not out of the question. A few showers might continue into Friday morning, otherwise pleasant weather can be expected for the afternoon and through Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VSP on Friday investigate an apparent drowning in Lake Champlain.
Police investigating apparent drowning in Lake Champlain
Erika Seyfried, 36, of Brooklyn, New York, is seen in this photo provided by her family and...
Police find body during search for missing woman
File photo
Landscaping crews no fans of Burlington leaf blower ban
An Enosburg Falls man is dead after a crash in Franklin County.
Police urge drivers to take safety seriously
File photo
Housing advocates plead with state officials to modify motel program

Latest News

Dave has the full forecast coming up.
Morning weather webcast
WX
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
WX
WCAX Saturday evening weather webcast
Jess has the full forecast coming up.
Your MAX Advantage Forecast