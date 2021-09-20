Advertisement

4-H Makers Expo to feature building, cooking challenges

A kid handling her sheep during the sheep show.
4-H club member - File photo(Marresa Burke)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021
RUMNEY, N.H. (AP) - Grilled cheese sandwich challenges, sewing creations and chain reaction machines are among the projects scheduled at an upcoming 4-H Makers Expo in New Hampshire.

The University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension and New Hampshire 4-H are holding the expo for youth and their families on Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rumney Bible Conference Center.

4-H is the youth educational program of the cooperative extension.

Other activities include building a mousetrap car with a goal of traveling as fast as possible, and making a product using raw agriculture materials from the farm, garden or woods.

