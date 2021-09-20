Advertisement

Advocates urge state to extend emergency hotel housing for homeless

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Housing advocates are calling on the Scott administration to extend the hotel voucher program as hundreds will be kicked out on Thursday.

Just over 550 people will be forced to find other shelter or camp outdoors.

The state is giving people $2,500, but advocates say won’t begin to cover the cost of housing.

With Vermont seeing triple-digit coronavirus case counts last week and with the start of fall just days away, advocates are imploring Gov. Phil Scott to extend the hotel-motel program.

They stress that FEMA will reimburse the cost through the end of the year.

“In this period of uncertainty and crisis, why wouldn’t you use that funding to provide some more funding? We have options-- shelter and affordable housing, other things that are coming along, but they take time. Let’s get these additional days and extend that support,” said Rick DeAngelis, the executive director of the Good Samaritan shelter in Barre.

It’s estimated that some 49 people are already camping outside in Central Vermont now.

