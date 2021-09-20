Advertisement

Break-ins on the rise in Burlington; how to avoid becoming a victim

Surveillance photo
Surveillance photo(WCAX)
By Cam Smith
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Car break-ins and thefts are on the rise in Burlington. And some residents wonder why police are not doing more to investigate. Here’s a look at the data and how you can avoid becoming a victim.

A viewer captured video on a personal dashboard camera and an in-home camera of a car break-in. He says the incident happened Saturday night after he left his car unlocked.

He agreed to talk with us by phone if we didn’t use his name.

“I am concerned for my public safety,” he said. “This isn’t the Burlington that I’ve known for 16 years... And it has gotten progressively worse over the years. It just isn’t what I envision Burlington to be.”

According to open data from the city of Burlington, motor vehicle thefts appear to be on the rise.

In 2017, there were 269 reported incidents. Numbers dropped in 2018 but increased the next two years to 337 in 2020. Already in 2021, 323 incidents have been reported.

It’s not just cars. Leah Gardiner lives in Burlington. She says her apartment has been broken into in recent months.

“When I reported to the police, they let me know that there are many incidents happening. The night that someone was trying to come in our window, apparently there were multiple attempted home break-ins around town,” Gardiner said.

Victims of non-emergency calls, like property crimes, are directed by police to file complaints through the department’s online incident reporting portal, with no guarantee of a follow from police.

“You call up dispatch and you’re just informed to file a report via their web portal. Even until now I still haven’t been contacted,” the man who captured the video said.

WCAX News has reached out multiple times to the Burlington Police for an interview about these incidents and how they are handled by the department but we have not heard back.

Shelburne Police Cpl. Jon Marcoux says break-ins happen in his town as well, and he says there are things you can do to prevent it.

“Burglars like to do their thing without being detected. So lighting is good-- don’t leave them concealment. You know if you can trim your bushes around that are close to the house that might be a good thing. Basically don’t make yourself a target. Lock car doors, hide valuables,” Marcoux advised.

“Right after that, we bought our own security camera. It was a little pricey but we put it up on our porch,” Gardiner said. “I’m just way more careful about making sure everything is locked up.”

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Erika Seyfried, 36, of Brooklyn, New York, is seen in this photo provided by her family and...
Police find body during search for missing woman
Police staged across the street from South Burlington High School.
Police reveal details about South Burlington school threat
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Latest News

Housing advocates are calling on the Scott administration to extend the hotel voucher program...
Advocates urge state to extend emergency hotel housing for homeless
GC
What launched the gravestone cleaning mission
Police staged across the street from South Burlington High School.
Police reveal details about South Burlington school threat
Vermont State Police have released the name of the woman who apparently fell off a sailboat and...
Police release name of woman who drowned in Lake Champlain