Advertisement

BrightFarms joins New England

By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUDON, NH. (WCAX) - Some new business is coming to the granite state and bringing some fresh veggies right along with it. They are called BrightFarms and they are joining in partnership with leF farms to take over and expand their facility.

Their Chief Commercial Officer, Abby Prior, describes the company as “local farms nationwide.”

Prior says “This was a great opportunity to move into the market with a partner LeF farms that has been doing a fantastic job already” while saying you might be able to find leF products already in produce sections.

leF will still be around, but BrightFarms products will be hitting store shelves here in New England by the end of the year according to the company.

“We would like to bring more salads to the market and our partnership with leF and the farm in New Hampshire is the opportunity to do that, Says Prior, “We are already well on our way in making that farm much larger and we see a future where salad doesn’t have to come from California and produce grown right there in New England takes over the entire shelf and we push out that produce grown across the country.”

BrightFarms has plans to grow the farm by roughly 13 acres over the next few years creating a 14 acre indoor green growing facility. Creating more jobs and pushing out non-local lettuce producers over time.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erika Seyfried, 36, of Brooklyn, New York, is seen in this photo provided by her family and...
Police find body during search for missing woman
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Burlington 1979
WCAX archives: Planning and development of Burlington’s Church Street Marketplace
VSP on Friday investigate an apparent drowning in Lake Champlain.
Police investigating apparent drowning in Lake Champlain
Church Street Marketplace
Reflecting on four decades of the Church Street Marketplace

Latest News

Police staged across the street from South Burlington High School.
Police reveal details about S. Burlington school threat
Lettuce producer partnering with New Hampshire Farm
BrightFarms joins New England
The Walk to End Alzheimer's
Vermonters taking steps to end Alzheimer’s
Host John Turner starts the event off
Veterans Town Hall creates space for listening and learning