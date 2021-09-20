BrightFarms joins New England

LOUDON, NH. (WCAX) - Some new business is coming to the granite state and bringing some fresh veggies right along with it. They are called BrightFarms and they are joining in partnership with leF farms to take over and expand their facility.

Their Chief Commercial Officer, Abby Prior, describes the company as “local farms nationwide.”

Prior says “This was a great opportunity to move into the market with a partner LeF farms that has been doing a fantastic job already” while saying you might be able to find leF products already in produce sections.

leF will still be around, but BrightFarms products will be hitting store shelves here in New England by the end of the year according to the company.

“We would like to bring more salads to the market and our partnership with leF and the farm in New Hampshire is the opportunity to do that, Says Prior, “We are already well on our way in making that farm much larger and we see a future where salad doesn’t have to come from California and produce grown right there in New England takes over the entire shelf and we push out that produce grown across the country.”

BrightFarms has plans to grow the farm by roughly 13 acres over the next few years creating a 14 acre indoor green growing facility. Creating more jobs and pushing out non-local lettuce producers over time.

