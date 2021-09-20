Advertisement

Health experts fear UN’s meeting could be COVID-19 superspreader event

By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The United Nations is concerned that this week’s meeting could be a COVID-19 superspreader event.

The U.N. is made up of leaders from 193 countries. On Tuesday they will meet for the 76th session of the U.N. General Assembly.

The U.S. suggested some world leaders address the assembly virtually, but it appears many will ignore that advice.

The U.N. has asked that anyone who enters its chamber be vaccinated, but vaccinations are not required.

Experts note that there is an inequality of vaccine access worldwide.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 5.5 billion vaccines have been administered globally, but 73% of those doses went to just 10 countries.

While the U.N. is designated an international territory, its headquarters is in New York City.

The city has vaccine and mask mandates in place, including one that requires proof of vaccination to enter indoor venues.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erika Seyfried, 36, of Brooklyn, New York, is seen in this photo provided by her family and...
Police find body during search for missing woman
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Burlington 1979
WCAX archives: Planning and development of Burlington’s Church Street Marketplace
VSP on Friday investigate an apparent drowning in Lake Champlain.
Police investigating apparent drowning in Lake Champlain
Police staged across the street from South Burlington High School.
Police reveal details about South Burlington school threat

Latest News

In this grab taken from video, a group of students react and speak on their phones near the...
Shooting at Russian university leaves 6 dead, 28 hurt
Police staged across the street from South Burlington High School.
Police reveal details about South Burlington school threat
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter that both of the officers were taken to...
Houston officer dead, another injured while serving warrant
Elijah Johnson doesn't have any underlying conditions and had never been hospitalized.
Healthy high school football star battles COVID-19 in the ICU