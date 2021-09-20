Four new historic markers up in Vermont town of Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Vt. (AP) - There are four new historic markers up in the northern Vermont town of Montgomery.

The Vermont Division of Historic Preservation says three markers have been placed near covered bridges in the community that is sometimes known as the “covered bridge capital of Vermont.” The bridges, built between 1863 and 1890, all follow the lattice truss design patented in 1820 by architect Ithiel Town. The fourth marker commemorates Pratt Hall.

The building was originally constructed in 1835 as the Episcopal Union Church. Since 1977 the building has served as a centerpiece for community events and gatherings.

