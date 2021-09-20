Advertisement

George powers top-ranked Middlebury field hockey past Babson

Middlebury second-year player finds the back of the goal four times in the Panthers win
By Jake Stansell
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a good day to have George in your name.

Division III field hockey powerhouse Middlebury received a huge boost from second-year player Katie George in the Panthers 4-1 win over No. 12 Babson on Sunday. After a rather quiet first quarter, George netted one before the break and followed up with three goals in the second half to put the game out of reach.

George certainly saved her best for last with a diving effort to score her fourth and final goal of the day -- a career-high for the 2019 NESCAC Rookie of the Year. Head coach Katharine DeLorenzo talked after the game that you could say this was a breakout type of game for George and that it was special that it was happening this early in the season.

“I think we’re averaging five or six goals a game right now, but for one person to score four goals in a game, that’s probably only the third time that’s ever happened at Middlebury,” DeLorenzo said.

The Panthers stay perfect in the early going with a 5-0 record. Middlebury hits the road for a four-game road trip, beginning with a stop at Hamilton College on Sept. 25.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erika Seyfried, 36, of Brooklyn, New York, is seen in this photo provided by her family and...
Police find body during search for missing woman
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Burlington 1979
WCAX archives: Planning and development of Burlington’s Church Street Marketplace
VSP on Friday investigate an apparent drowning in Lake Champlain.
Police investigating apparent drowning in Lake Champlain
Police staged across the street from South Burlington High School.
Police reveal details about South Burlington school threat

Latest News

George powers Middlebury field hockey past Babson
Cadets and Spartans reignite the college football rivalry
Norwich takes home third straight Sap Bucket
Scores and highlights from around the area
H.S. Football for Saturday, September 18th
UVM's Jake Bernhardt and Ian MacKay playing in PLL Championship game
UVM lacrosse well-represented in PLL Championship