George powers top-ranked Middlebury field hockey past Babson

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a good day to have George in your name.

Division III field hockey powerhouse Middlebury received a huge boost from second-year player Katie George in the Panthers 4-1 win over No. 12 Babson on Sunday. After a rather quiet first quarter, George netted one before the break and followed up with three goals in the second half to put the game out of reach.

George certainly saved her best for last with a diving effort to score her fourth and final goal of the day -- a career-high for the 2019 NESCAC Rookie of the Year. Head coach Katharine DeLorenzo talked after the game that you could say this was a breakout type of game for George and that it was special that it was happening this early in the season.

“I think we’re averaging five or six goals a game right now, but for one person to score four goals in a game, that’s probably only the third time that’s ever happened at Middlebury,” DeLorenzo said.

The Panthers stay perfect in the early going with a 5-0 record. Middlebury hits the road for a four-game road trip, beginning with a stop at Hamilton College on Sept. 25.

