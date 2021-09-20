Group preserves 629 acres of Vermont Appalachian Trail

KILLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A land conservation group says 629 acres of forest land along the Appalachian Trail through the town of Killington have been protected.

The Conservation Fund made the announcement in late August that the land had been conserved in partnership with the National Park Service using money from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund.

The Conservation Fund’s Sally Manikian says the land is primarily forest with no development and will act as a buffer for those along the trail.

The Killington project is part of a larger conservation effort of about 30,000 acres across Vermont, New Hampshire, New York and Maine.

The land will now will be managed by the U.S. Forest Service.

