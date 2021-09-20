Advertisement

Hochul announces plan to address school bus driver shortage

New York is taking steps to address a mounting shortage of school bus drivers across the state.
New York is taking steps to address a mounting shortage of school bus drivers across the state.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York is taking steps to address a mounting shortage of school bus drivers across the state.

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Sunday announced several short-term and long-term initiatives, including opening up new testing sites for commercial drivers license applicants, expediting the testing and permitting process, and conducting outreach to law enforcement, firefighters, military and other organizations that already have trained drivers.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the driver shortage, a state transportation association’s study two years ago found that eight in 10 school transportation directors considered driver shortages a major concern.

A lack of drivers can lead to delayed departures and arrivals and the cancellation of field trips and other extracurricular activities.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Erika Seyfried, 36, of Brooklyn, New York, is seen in this photo provided by her family and...
Police find body during search for missing woman
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Burlington 1979
WCAX archives: Planning and development of Burlington’s Church Street Marketplace
VSP on Friday investigate an apparent drowning in Lake Champlain.
Police investigating apparent drowning in Lake Champlain
Church Street Marketplace
Reflecting on four decades of the Church Street Marketplace

Latest News

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, appeared on CBS "Face the Nation" on Sunday.
Sanders believes Democrats will get $3.5T spending bill passed
4-H club member - File photo
4-H Makers Expo to feature building, cooking challenges
A land conservation group says 629 acres of forest land along the Appalachian Trail through the...
Group preserves 629 acres of Vermont Appalachian Trail
Vermont Health Department officials say they’ll be ready to begin vaccinating children against...
Vermont planning to vaccinate children for COVID when able