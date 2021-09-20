Advertisement

Hospital seeks approval of emergency department expansion

Northwestern Medical Center in Saint Albans
Northwestern Medical Center in Saint Albans(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (AP) - The hospital in St. Albans is seeking approval to build a $7.5 million expansion of its emergency department.

A hospital official says the emergency department was built around 1989 and the project would modernize it and bring it to alignment with current medical practices. He says the coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated the need. The expansion would add six emergency department treatment stations, bringing the total to 20. About 2,400 square feet (222 square meters) would be added and and 6,800 square feet (631 square meters) of existing space would be renovated.

