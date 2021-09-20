How Canada’s elections could affect the United States

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Canadians are voting Monday in an election that could knock Prime Minister Justin Trudeau from power.

Trudeau gambled on the early election to win a majority of seats in parliament.

Polls show a tight race between his liberal party and the rival conservatives.

Chris Kirkey is the director of the Center for the Study of Canada and Institute on Québec Studies at SUNY-Plattsburgh. He spoke with our Darren Perron about the election and what it could mean for the U.S.

