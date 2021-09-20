Koffee Kup employees to get PTO payouts

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Former employees of Koffee Kup bakery will get paid for the vacation time they had earned before their company abruptly closed last April.

Hundreds of employees at the Burlington-based Koffee Kup bakery and the Vermont Bread Company in Brattleboro lost their jobs.

They first fought for back pay and then for the value of the paid time off.

Late last week, a federal judge ruled those funds were not part of an ongoing bankruptcy proceeding and can be released to the former employees.

