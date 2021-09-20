Advertisement

Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, find body in trunk

Two men found the car in Byram, Mississippi, with a “free car” sign on it with the key inside. They drove the car to Copiah County and looked inside the trunk after arriving at a family member’s home.(Source: Gray News)
By WLBT.com Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - According to Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley, a body was found inside of a vehicle in Copiah County.

Swilley said a man drove the vehicle from Byram to Copiah County, about 30 miles, but realized that there was a body inside the vehicle’s trunk, WLBT reported.

Coroner Ellis Stuart said two men found the car in Byram with a “free car” sign on it and the key inside. They drove the car to Copiah County and looked inside the trunk after arriving at a family member’s home.

The body has been identified as 34-year-old Anthony Mccrills. Stuart said the body had been in there for several days and was found without clothes.

An autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death.

Copyright 2021 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

