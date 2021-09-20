MiVT: Abstracts by Emily

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Swirls and sparkles; wood paneling and plaid. Abstracts by Emily has a style to suit everyone.

“Definitely my most popular are the 5 by 7s, and the 12 by 24s,” says owner and artist Emily Culver. “Just because they’re inspired by Vermont.”

Culver has been enamored by art since she was just a kid. As she got older, she began to take it more seriously. In 2014, she got the extra push she needed.

“A lot of friends pushed me and urged me to do it on canvas and try and sell it and a lot of family members as well,” she said.

It was then that she decided to jump from her previous job decorating chocolates to a new one decorating canvas.

“They always say, ‘Wow, how do you get your spirals so on point? How do you do it?’ And it’s all freehand,” she explained.

With the support of friends and family, she dove right into her art and started creating whimsical works that are pleasing to the senses.

“The inspiration came from my son, actually. He has autism, so I wanted something that was a little more different than just regular flat art. I wanted something with texture. My pieces have a lot of pop out, when the light hits it, it just makes it more 3D,” she said.

She works in a studio in her Colchester home, often to music, and sometimes in the company of her children, Spencer and Shae. Her linework takes a steady hand -- it’s a talent revered by many. As a member of the Vermont Hand Crafters Association, she has plenty of opportunities at shows to flaunt her work.

“I like to put a hidden 802 in it. Many people don’t see it until I point it out to them and ask them, ‘Can you find the hidden number in there?’ And they’ll look around and they can’t find it until I point it out,” she laughed.

Though she takes her art seriously, the paintings themselves are fun.

“I like to add a little metallic or glitter into the pieces, it just kind of gives that ‘WOW’ factor, especially when the light hits it,” she said.

And they’re designs you can only find here in Vermont.

