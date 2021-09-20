Nearly 100 quarantined on St. Regis Mohawk Reservation

ST. REGIS MOHAWK RESERVATION, N.Y. (WCAX) - So many people on the St. Regis Mohawk Reservation are in quarantine, that tribal leaders are asking everyone to stay in their household bubble and treat everyone else as if they are positive.

The tribe reports 13 new cases over the weekend. That makes for 26 active cases. Another 94 are in quarantine.

Testing is available seven days a week on the reservation:

Saint Regis Mohawk Health Services is conducting COVID-19 PCR Test Collection Clinics from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at their main campus located at 404 State Route. Please use the road located across from McGee Road and follow the signs for the testing garage.

Akwesasne residents and employees can also schedule a COVID-19 PCR test by contacting Mountain Medical at the following locations on Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

Mountain Medical Urgent Care (Malone)

3372 State Route 11

Tel: 518-521-3322

Urgent Care Mountain Medical (Massena)

2 Hospital Drive

Tel: 315-705-0700

