New Hampshire clinics denied funding could see cuts in services

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Family planning providers that were denied state funding for routine health care services such as screenings for cancer and sexually transmitted diseases say that they could see cuts in services and longer patient waiting times as a result.

The Executive Council voted against the funding.

Kayla Montgomery, a spokesperson for Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, says the funding is critical because it covers low-income and uninsured Granite Staters who rely on the centers. She spoke on a call Monday with New Hampshire’s congressional delegation, which asked the Department of Health and Human Services to award supplemental grants to the clinics.

