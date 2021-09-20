North Country lawmaker to step down
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Clinton County Lawmaker Simon Conroy will step down in 10 days.
The Democrat served five years in the county Legislature.
He was arrested several times in the last two years, facing a slew of charges.
Conroy is currently in jail serving time after taking a plea deal in May for speeding and criminal mischief.
In his resignation letter, Conroy says his personal life needs his full attention and he wants to focus on friends, family and his mental health.
