North Country lawmaker to step down

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Clinton County Lawmaker Simon Conroy will step down in 10 days.

The Democrat served five years in the county Legislature.

He was arrested several times in the last two years, facing a slew of charges.

Conroy is currently in jail serving time after taking a plea deal in May for speeding and criminal mischief.

In his resignation letter, Conroy says his personal life needs his full attention and he wants to focus on friends, family and his mental health.

Related Stories:

Clinton County lawmaker to serve 99 days behind bars

Clinton County legislator behind bars again

Clinton County lawmaker pleads guilty to stalking, resisting arrest

Clinton County lawmaker speaks out after arrests

Clinton County lawmakers react to Conroy concerns

County legislative officials to release statement on Conroy

Clinton County lawmaker arrested again

Clinton County lawmaker to run for office after arrest

Clinton County lawmaker arrested for disorderly conduct

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.