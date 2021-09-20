Advertisement

Police release name of woman who drowned in Lake Champlain

Vermont State Police have released the name of the woman who apparently fell off a sailboat and...
Vermont State Police have released the name of the woman who apparently fell off a sailboat and drowned in Lake Champlain near Charlotte last week.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, Vt. (AP) - Vermont State Police have released the name of the woman who apparently fell off a sailboat and drowned in Lake Champlain near Charlotte last week.

Police say an autopsy determined that Katherine Curley, 74, of Evergreen, Colorado, died of accidental drowning.

Police had received a report on Friday of a missing person in the lake.

Police say searchers located an elderly man alone on a 29-foot sailboat off the shore of Cedar Island who appeared to be experiencing mental distress.

State police investigators determined that the couple had left Charlotte together on Thursday for an evening outing, but the sailboat never returned to the marina.

Related Story:

Police investigating apparent drowning in Lake Champlain

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Erika Seyfried, 36, of Brooklyn, New York, is seen in this photo provided by her family and...
Police find body during search for missing woman
Police staged across the street from South Burlington High School.
Police reveal details about South Burlington school threat
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Latest News

Housing advocates are calling on the Scott administration to extend the hotel voucher program...
Advocates urge state to extend emergency hotel housing for homeless
Surveillance photo
Break-ins on the rise in Burlington; how to avoid becoming a victim
GC
What launched the gravestone cleaning mission
Police staged across the street from South Burlington High School.
Police reveal details about South Burlington school threat