Police release name of woman who drowned in Lake Champlain

CHARLOTTE, Vt. (AP) - Vermont State Police have released the name of the woman who apparently fell off a sailboat and drowned in Lake Champlain near Charlotte last week.

Police say an autopsy determined that Katherine Curley, 74, of Evergreen, Colorado, died of accidental drowning.

Police had received a report on Friday of a missing person in the lake.

Police say searchers located an elderly man alone on a 29-foot sailboat off the shore of Cedar Island who appeared to be experiencing mental distress.

State police investigators determined that the couple had left Charlotte together on Thursday for an evening outing, but the sailboat never returned to the marina.

