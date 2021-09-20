Police reveal details about S. Burlington school threat

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington police say it was ultimately a threat made virtually that brought them to the South Burlington Middle and High School campuses Sept. 16.

Police say they got a 911 call about an assault that Thursday.

Responding officers say they realized it wasn’t in-person assault, but a threat made through virtual communication.

The reported threat involved weapons, specifically a gun and a knife. Police say concerns about possible weapons and the fact that the threat involved students who were on campus, led them to lockdown the schools.

Police say they found three boys who are reportedly involved in making the threat.

No weapons were found.

The investigation is still ongoing and more details about why the threat was made is expected to come out.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Sarah Superneau, ssuperneau@southburlingtonpolice.org or at (802) 846-4158.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.