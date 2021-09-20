Advertisement

Police reveal details about S. Burlington school threat

Police staged across the street from South Burlington High School.
Police staged across the street from South Burlington High School.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington police say it was ultimately a threat made virtually that brought them to the South Burlington Middle and High School campuses Sept. 16.

Police say they got a 911 call about an assault that Thursday.

Responding officers say they realized it wasn’t in-person assault, but a threat made through virtual communication.

The reported threat involved weapons, specifically a gun and a knife. Police say concerns about possible weapons and the fact that the threat involved students who were on campus, led them to lockdown the schools.

Police say they found three boys who are reportedly involved in making the threat.

No weapons were found.

The investigation is still ongoing and more details about why the threat was made is expected to come out.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Sarah Superneau, ssuperneau@southburlingtonpolice.org or at (802) 846-4158.

