Sanders believes Democrats will get $3.5T spending bill passed

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Sen. Bernie Sanders says he thinks the “pressure of the American people” will have Democrats coming together to pass a $3.5 trillion spending bill.

This comes as two key Senate Democrats remain steadfast in their opposition to the plan’s cost.

The massive package includes President Biden’s plans for universal pre-K, expanding Medicare, child and elder care, and the environment.

While appearing on “Face the Nation” Sunday, Sanders said he’d like the bill to also address immigration.

“I hope it will, in the sense that we have many many millions of undocumented people in this country, people that are working hard, in fact, people that have maintained this economy people who are doing the essential work, something like 11 million people and I hope very much, and I think the American people agree that now is the time and if we can do it through reconciliation, I’m there, I want to do it, to move toward a path toward citizenship and comprehensive immigration reform,” said Sanders, I-Vermont.

But in a late-night decision, the Senate’s nonpartisan parliamentarian said immigration provisions cannot be included in the spending package.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York said Senate Democrats are disappointed with the decision but have prepared alternate proposals.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.