Sanders: Defense Department budget full of waste, fraud

This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington.
This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington.((AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File))
By Melissa Cooney
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new report requested by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders says the Pentagon has failed to root out waste and fraud.

The Government Accountability Office found the Defense Department has incomplete and inadequate methods of detecting and combatting fraud.

Sanders, a longtime critic of military spending, says the Pentagon should be held to the same level of accountability as other government agencies.

“The Department of Defense is the only major government agency that has not undergone an independent audit. It is a huge budget, $740 billion, I think. I think most observers think it’s full of waste and fraud, cost overruns, etc, so I think the time is long overdue,” said Sanders, I-Vermont.

The GAO recommends the Defense Department work to mitigate waste and fraud by filling their task force and strengthening risk assessments.

