Advertisement

Sununu asks for 2nd disaster declaration after more storms

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu in August toured 14 sites in seven towns hit that were hit by...
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu in August toured 14 sites in seven towns hit that were hit by recent flooding and heavy rain.(Provided photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Gov. Chris Sununu has requested a federal disaster declaration for New Hampshire as a result of storms and flooding that happened July 29-Aug. 2, a week after he asked for one covering storms from mid-July.

Sununu’s letter to Paul Ford, the acting regional administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency in Boston, said roads and infrastructure were washed out in 35 communities across the state and forced some evacuations.

Sununu’s letter said the first found of rainfall was preceded by four weeks of above-average precipitation in southwestern New Hampshire, which had already experienced record rainfall that exceeded 10 inches.

Related Stories:

Sununu requests disaster declaration after July storms

Sununu tours New Hampshire towns hit by flooding, rain

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Erika Seyfried, 36, of Brooklyn, New York, is seen in this photo provided by her family and...
Police find body during search for missing woman
Police staged across the street from South Burlington High School.
Police reveal details about South Burlington school threat
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Latest News

Housing advocates are calling on the Scott administration to extend the hotel voucher program...
Advocates urge state to extend emergency hotel housing for homeless
Surveillance photo
Break-ins on the rise in Burlington; how to avoid becoming a victim
GC
What launched the gravestone cleaning mission
Police staged across the street from South Burlington High School.
Police reveal details about South Burlington school threat
Vermont State Police have released the name of the woman who apparently fell off a sailboat and...
Police release name of woman who drowned in Lake Champlain