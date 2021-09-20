Sununu asks for 2nd disaster declaration after more storms

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Gov. Chris Sununu has requested a federal disaster declaration for New Hampshire as a result of storms and flooding that happened July 29-Aug. 2, a week after he asked for one covering storms from mid-July.

Sununu’s letter to Paul Ford, the acting regional administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency in Boston, said roads and infrastructure were washed out in 35 communities across the state and forced some evacuations.

Sununu’s letter said the first found of rainfall was preceded by four weeks of above-average precipitation in southwestern New Hampshire, which had already experienced record rainfall that exceeded 10 inches.

Related Stories:

Sununu requests disaster declaration after July storms

Sununu tours New Hampshire towns hit by flooding, rain

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)