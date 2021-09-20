US border to remain closed to Canadians for at least another month

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Anger from North Country political representatives on Monday after the news that the northern border will remain closed to Canadians trying to visit the United States.

The Biden administration has extended the restriction on nonessential travel through Oct. 21.

It’s been more than a month since Canada reopened its land borders to U.S. travelers.

That angered Northern New York politicians who have been lobbying to reopen the northern border.

In statements, both North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik and state Assemblyman Billy Jones condemned the move, calling it “devastating” and “infuriating.”

