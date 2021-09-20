Vermont planning to vaccinate children for COVID when able

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Vermont Health Department officials say they’ll be ready to begin vaccinating children against COVID-19 as soon as a vaccine is approved for use.

“We’ve been doing the planning for this literally for months,” Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said earlier this month.

On Monday, vaccine maker Pfizer said its COVID-19 vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11 and that it will seek U.S. authorization for this age group soon - a key step toward beginning vaccinations for youngsters.

There is no immediate indication of when the vaccine could receive emergency use authorization for children in that age group.

Currently, the Pfizer vaccine is authorized for use in children as young as 12.

The Health Department says 72.9% of Vermont children ages 12-15 have been vaccinated.

