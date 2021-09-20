Advertisement

Vermont Yankee decommissioning ahead of schedule

The former Vermont Yankee nuclear power plant
The former Vermont Yankee nuclear power plant(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s only nuclear plant closed seven years ago but the long process of decommissioning Vermont Yankee continues.

Northstar took ownership of the former Vermont Yankee nuclear power plant in January 2019. Since then, the plant has been taken apart piece by piece.

“We are well over a third of the way through the project and we are on or ahead of schedule and right on our budget,” Northstar CEO Scott State said.

State says it’s important the public knows exactly what’s going on at the former nuclear power plant. That’s why he led members of the media on a tour of the site Monday. Northstar decommissions power plants all over the country. Eventually, this will all be coming down. The smokestack and cooling towers are already gone. Inside, just a shell remains where the turbines used to spin, producing power for thousands of homes and businesses.

“Maybe an asphalt parking lot for the spent fuel storage facility but all the above-grade structures will be gone,” he said.

There are 58 spent fuel storage containers that house radioactive waste. These will be staying put indefinitely.

“Until there is a federal facility to take them, as the Department of Energy is compelled to do, they will remain on this site,” site manager Dan Clark said.

Vermont Yankee shut down for good in 2014 after producing energy for more than 40 years. Owners had until 2060 to decommission the plant but that process was sped up by decades after the facility was sold to Northstar. Previous owners of the plant were required to set aside funds for decommissioning and site restoration which totaled around $600 million. Eventually, most of the land will be gifted back to the town.

“It is most likely going to be industrial I would imagine. There is access to water from the river and switchyard that is going to stay there for the foreseeable future as well,” Clark said.

Northstar officials say this will likely be a greenfield as early as 2024. Redevelopment studies for the property are already underway.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Erika Seyfried, 36, of Brooklyn, New York, is seen in this photo provided by her family and...
Police find body during search for missing woman
Police staged across the street from South Burlington High School.
Police reveal details about South Burlington school threat
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Latest News

RIGHTS
Advocates push to preserve abortion rights in Vermont Constitution
Vermont's Cannabis Control Board is just under two weeks away from a key report to lawmakers.
Key report due soon on Vermont’s retail pot plan
police
Was it suicide? How police follow the evidence in complex cases
Abortion advocates made their case in Burlington on Monday, pushing for change on the state and...
Advocates push to preserve abortion rights in Vermont Constitution