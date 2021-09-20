Advertisement

Vermont’s chief trial judge to retire, replacement named

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The chief of Vermont’s trial courts is retiring after 17 years as a judge, including seven as chief superior judge.

The Nov. 1 retirement of Judge Brian Grearson was announced Friday by the Vermont Supreme Court. The Court also announced Superior Judge Thomas A. Zonay of Hartland will succeed Grearson. Zonay was appointed as a superior judge in 2007.

The chief superior judge supervises and oversees the administrative responsibilities of the judicial officers who serve in the superior court of the state and the trial courts. Before being named a judge Zonay practiced law in Rutland and Woodstock for 18 years.

