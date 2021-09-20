Advertisement

Veteran’s Town Hall creates space for listening and learning

Host John Turner starts the event off.
By Melissa Cooney
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

It takes courage to speak, it takes courage to listen.

That’s the motto at the Vets Town Hall -- which was hosted in Burlington this afternoon.

It’s the fourth and final event of its kind in Vermont -- this summer.

At a town hall -- all veterans are invited share their experiences serving our country.

The goal is to reconnect service men and women with their community -- and initiate constructive conversations without judgement.

“As servicemen and women, we’re taught to compartmentalize a lot of our emotion in order to complete the task to carry on with the mission and unfortunately that’s a habit that continues into the civilian sector and once we’re out of service. I think that a lot of times family members don’t understand that. We’ve had folks come up afterwards and say, I understand my dad more now or i understand my mom more now,” said Jon Turner, the Town Hall host and veteran. Bridging the gap between civilians and veterans is what this event is all about.

it’s also a space for veterans to reflect on how their time in the service changed their lives.

“It’s an experience like that that really i think gave me a lot of discipline and self-awareness that I needed at the time so that experiences was very transformation,” said veteran Thomas Anderson. These town halls have been taking place in Vermont since 2017.

