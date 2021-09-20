Welch: Vaccine eligibility for younger children could be key to stopping COVID spread

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The potential for the Pfizer vaccine to be approved for emergency use among children 5-11 could be another step in increasing Vermont’s already high vaccination rate.

The largest number of unvaccinated Vermonters is the under-12 age group.

Pfizer announced Monday its COVID-19 vaccine works for children 5-11 and it plans to seek authorization for this age group.

Congressman Peter Welch says this new vaccine eligibility could be vital to stopping the spread, especially as the delta variant surges.

“The explosion of the delta variant-- all the data is indicated toward those who are not vaccinated. I really encourage every citizen to get vaccinated. It’s a tough call on a mandate if it works or doesn’t,” said Welch, D-Vermont.

Pfizer reported results that it is safe and strong in creating an immune response to COVID-19 in these younger age groups.

The FDA has yet to approve this new development but the application is in for review.

