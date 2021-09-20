BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What a perfect start to the week with sunshine and warm temperatures! High pressure will continue to dominate our weather for the next 24 hours or so, although we’ll start to see an uptick in cloud cover by Tuesday.

We’ll have great conditions to view tonight’s full harvest moon, which will be visible starting about a half hour after sunset. Expect a dry and mostly clear to partly cloudy night, with low temperatures ranging from the upper 50s along Lake Champlain to upper 40s and low 50s elsewhere. Expect another foggy start to the day across fog-prone valleys.

Tuesday will be another warm and dry day across the area, although sunshine won’t be quite as abundant as it was the past couple days. Expect a mostly sunny to partly cloudy start to the day, with a partly to mostly cloudy afternoon. Rain chances hold off until Wednesday, when an approaching area of low pressure gets close enough to bring us the chance for showers. We hold onto shower chances through the end of the work week, with the best chances for steady showers on Friday.

High temperatures will slowly drop over the course of the week, with more 70s on the way through Wednesday, with upper 60s and low 70s by the end of the work week. Next week is trending a bit cooler with highs in the 60s expected most days.

Enjoy this beautiful evening!

-Jess Langlois

