Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! After a chilly start to the day, we will be warming up quickly with brilliant, late-summer sunshine, thanks to high pressure anchored over the northeast.

We will be Full Harvest Moonlit tonight! It won’t be as chilly as it was this morning as south winds continue to push in warmer air. And it will stay warm with mostly sunny skies on Tuesday for the last, full day of summer. It will be a bit breezy out of the south, especially in the Champlain Valley, where winds could gust over 30 mph.

Fall begins at 3:21 PM on Wednesday. And just about that time, we might start getting in on some rain as a frontal system comes in from the west. That system will meander around through Thursday and a bit into Friday with some wet weather.

The first weekend of fall will start out nicely with a partly sunny and seasonably warm Saturday. Then there will be another chance for showers again on Sunday with another frontal system moving in.

Get outside and take MAX Advantage of these nice-looking last few days of summer! -Gary

