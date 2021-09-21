Advertisement

Analysis: Biden uses UN address to pivot from Afghanistan

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - President Biden addressed the United Nations Tuesday in an attempt to build a coalition on global issues ranging from climate change to battling the pandemic.

The president said the halting of U.S. military operations in Afghanistan last month, ending America’s longest war, set the table for his administration to shift its attention to intensive diplomacy at a moment with no shortage of crises facing the globe.

Darren Perron spoke with White House correspondent Jon Decker about the president’s first address to the U.N. General Assembly.

