Art installation comes to Montpelier’s latest pocket park

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier has a new public art installation that adds color to a formerly empty lot downtown.

Artists are no strangers to the idea of getting a little dirty, but on Tuesday afternoon, these artists were playing in the dirt in Montpelier installing art in a park. “We just wanted to do something creative and have a public art opportunity really in our backyard -- was too good to pass up,” said Mike Turner with Arcana Workshop.

The Montpelier Art Commission last winter put out a request for public art proposals for the former M&M Beverage lot nestled between the Shaw’s supermarket and the Drawing Board art shop. Seven months later, the artists at the Barre workshop are now bringing it to life.

“This is a total bucket list item, since art school, to have a public art installation,” said Arcana’s Kate Kauffman, the brainchild behind the project. “We were really hoping for some color theory and mixing of the shadows, and also it’s being laid out in a really organic manner.”

It’s composed of five panels made of poly-acrylic and fabric dye that’s designed to create a rich, translucent color in the sunlight. “As you walk around it, you get a different perspective with every step and it’ll change with the seasons, and I’m really excited to see it with the snow,” Kauffman said.

Turner, Arcana’s owner, says he’s excited to see how people interact with it. “I’m always curious to see how other people react to things we made and it’s never quite what I expect,” he said.

Kauffman hopes her vision inspires others, too. “This isn’t like a traditional technique for any kind of art so, it was sort of just a happy accident and I hope that inspires other people to take chances,” she said.

The art commission says they plan is to leave the installation up for the next couple of years, as long as it withstands the weather. They’re also hoping it prompts the city to continue adding to the city’s latest pocket park.

