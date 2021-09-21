Advertisement

‘Change is Brewing’ at Ben & Jerry’s

Ben & Jerry's has released its latest Limited Batch flavor, "Change is Brewing," to support a new vision of public safety.(Hand-out | Courtesy: Ben & Jerry's)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Here’s the scoop-- Ben and Jerry’s latest ice cream concoction was dreamed up to help continue the company’s streak of activism and advance racial justice.

The Vermont ice cream maker just announced its latest flavor, “Change is Brewing.” It’s a combination of cold brew coffee ice cream, marshmallow swirls and fudge brownies.

The brand says it was created to help transform the nation’s approach to public safety to one that prioritizes community needs.

The new flavor was created to help promote a $10 billion piece of legislation proposed by Rep. Cori Bush that aims to reduce police violence against people with mental health problems and other health issues.

Change is Brewing will be available as a Limited Batch flavor at participating Ben & Jerry’s Scoop Shops and on store shelves. A portion of the proceeds will go to grassroots groups working to transform public safety in America.

