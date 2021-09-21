Advertisement

Could you be at risk for blindness?

By Dom Amato
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy are the number one cause of preventable blindness in the U.S. They affect almost 20 million people Americans and that’s expected to double by 2050.

The American Society of Retina Specialists says millions are at risk. So the group is launching a nationwide education initiative to help people learn the signs of the two conditions.

Foundation President Dr. Timothy Murray says it’s not just those who are older or diabetic who may be at risk.

“There’s a broad demographic. So the risk factors for diabetic retinopathy, of course, are diabetes. So if you’re lucky enough not to have diabetes, you’re not going to get diabetic retinopathy, but if you have diabetes, you should be seen at a specialist and be examined on... an ongoing basis because we want to detect disease before you have a vision loss. For macular degeneration, age-related macular degeneration, the biggest risk factor is increasing age. And it’s also associated with a genetic association, so it can run in families,” Murray said.

Murray says it’s important to get a checkup and a dilated retinal exam is a key component of that to monitor your vision for both conditions.

Watch the video for our Dom Amato’s full interview with Dr. Timothy Murray.

