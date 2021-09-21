Environmental impact report released on Champlain Parkway

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new environmental impact statement involving the Champlain Parkway has just been released.

the US Transportation Federal Highway Administration, VTRANS, and the Department of Public Works released a 685 page report on the construction plan for the parkway.

The report addresses concerns about unfair traffic dumping to the Maple and King street neighborhood. They say the project will increase traffic volume to those streets but the volume will be comparable to other segments of the parkway on Pine Street.

In addition it says the traffic adverse effects that are not considered to be significant or disproportionate.

