Essex Westford School Board to discuss BLM flags

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Will the Black Lives Matter flags across the Essex Westford School District continue to fly? That’s up for discussion at Tuesday night’s school board meeting.

The flags were put up at the beginning of last year at students’ request and they are expected to come before the board again to ask that they continue to fly.

The board voted unanimously to keep the flags up for the year. District officials at the time said allowing the flag was a way of expressing solidarity during protests last year as well as a way to encourage families to discuss racism with their children. People on social media have for the most part agreed, saying it’s important to support the students’ decisions.

There will be a time for public comment at the meeting, which starts at 6:30 p.m.

