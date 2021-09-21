Advertisement

Former NH teacher to plead guilty to human trafficking

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A court document says a former high school teacher who was accused of soliciting sexual activity from a minor in exchange for money and manufacturing and possessing child sexual abuse images is planning to enter a guilty plea to a human trafficking charge.

Thirty-eight-year-old Joshua Harwood had taught business at Concord High School. He was arrested and has been in jail since February. He pleaded not guilty at the time. A judge had denied his requests for a bail review and furlough.

He’s scheduled to enter a guilty plea in Merrimack County Superior Court on Wednesday.

