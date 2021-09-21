Hunters reminded to wear orange

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) – Vermont Fish and Wildlife officials are reminding hunters to take out that orange this season.

With black bear hunting already underway and deer season for archery opening on Oct. 1, officials say hunters or others venturing out in the woods should wear at least a hunter orange hat and vest.

“Hunting is one of the safest outdoor activities, and it’s getting safer thanks to advances in education as well as science,” the department’s hunter education program coordinator Nicole Meier said in a statement. “Our volunteer hunter education instructors stress that wearing orange during hunting season is important, and studies prove that wearing fluorescent hunter orange keeps hunters visible to other people in the woods, but it keeps them relatively invisible to deer.”

Meier says hunters moving into the line of fire of other hunters and mistaking other hunters for game are common causes of the accidents. She says the time that deer are most active -- during the dawn and dusk hours -- are times of especially low visibility.

“While it isn’t recommended to wear orange during waterfowl and turkey seasons, we certainly still recommend hunter orange when you are going to and from your blind, treestand or calling spot,” Meier said.

Wildlife experts say deer are unaffected by the color and that a deer’s vision is based on movement, patterns and color variations.

