Advertisement

Mask mandate goes into effect for Rutland city employees

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - City employees in Rutland, Vermont, are now required to wear masks.

The mask mandate went into effect on Tuesday. The Rutland Herald reports that the Board of Aldermen on Monday night rejected a proposal to ban such mandates in the city. Mayor David Allaire says city employees who do not wish to wear masks must notify their department head and provide proof of vaccination.

In the early months of the pandemic, the board had discussed a mask mandate but it was rejected in favor of a resolution to encourage the use of masks.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Police staged across the street from South Burlington High School.
Police reveal details about South Burlington school threat
Vermont State Police have released the name of the woman who apparently fell off a sailboat and...
Police release name of woman who drowned in Lake Champlain
Car break-ins and thefts are on the rise in Burlington.
Break-ins on the rise in Burlington; how to avoid becoming a victim
Investigators are still looking into the death of a Mount Holly woman in Killington last week
Was it suicide? How police follow the evidence in complex cases

Latest News

Ben & Jerry's has released its latest Limited Batch flavor, "Change is Brewing," to support a...
“Change is Brewing” at Ben & Jerry’s
Fourth COVID wave taking a toll on health care workers
The "devious lick" challenge encouraged students to steal from their schools.
Vermont schools grapple with banned TikTok challenge
File photo
Report: Champlain Parkway won’t have adverse impact on minorities