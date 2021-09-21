Mask mandate goes into effect for Rutland city employees

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - City employees in Rutland, Vermont, are now required to wear masks.

The mask mandate went into effect on Tuesday. The Rutland Herald reports that the Board of Aldermen on Monday night rejected a proposal to ban such mandates in the city. Mayor David Allaire says city employees who do not wish to wear masks must notify their department head and provide proof of vaccination.

In the early months of the pandemic, the board had discussed a mask mandate but it was rejected in favor of a resolution to encourage the use of masks.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)