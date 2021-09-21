Mayor expects to name new Plattsburgh police chief soon

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest says he hopes to name the city’s next top cop soon.

Former Police Chief Levi Ritter resigned from his post in April after being named in an excessive use of force lawsuit.

Since then, the city has been searching the country for the next Lake City chief.

Rosenquest says 37 applicants have shown interest in the position. Each person is being reviewed by the community selection committee which consists of law enforcement members, local prosecutors, mental health professionals, and diversity and inclusivity experts.

“What I am asking that selection committee to do is present two viable candidates that they would be happy if either of them were selected or promoted to that position, and we will make that decision from there,” said Rosenquest, D-Plattsburgh.

The mayor hopes to have the new chief picked by October.

