New York high school football player dies after head injury

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (AP) - A high school football player from northern New York has died after sustaining a head injury during a weekend game.

The Carthage High School freshman’s father posted the news on Facebook Tuesday. Tyler Christman was injured during a junior varsity game Saturday. In a display of support Monday, students and families gathered at a local park for a rally illuminated by lights from first reponders’ vehicles.

Jason Christman wrote that his 14-year-old son’s organs will be donated.

