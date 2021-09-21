Advertisement

NH school administrators covering for staff out with COVID

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Administrators in the Weare, New Hampshire, school district are covering for school staff members who contracted COVID-19.

Superintendent Jacqueline Coe on Monday cited two clusters at Center Woods Elementary School, where at least 10 people tested positive for COVID-19 while in the building last week, WMUR-TV reported.

“At this point, very few people in the Weare School District are wearing masks in the building, even though many individuals have been notified that they are confirmed close contacts,” Coe said in a letter to the school community. “Based on our plan and mandates from the Department of Education, we have no intention to shift to remote learning.”

In Bedford, Memorial Elementary School is just emerging from a COVID-19 outbreak. Officials said they have been using targeted masking and plan asymptomatic testing soon, starting with staff members.

“Once we do that, we will open it up to other groups,” Superintendent Mike Fournier said. “So, sports teams, grade levels, classrooms.”

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

