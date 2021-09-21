Advertisement

No more 24-hour access at Burlington post office on Shelburne Road

The lobby at the Burlington post office on Shelburne Road will no longer be open 24/7.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 3:26 PM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The U.S. Postal Service is reducing hours and access to a popular post office in Burlington.

The Champlain Station on Shelburne Road used to offer 24-hour access to its lobby with mailboxes and a machine that allowed customers to print stamps and mail their own packages.

But starting Friday, the lobby will only be open during the day, Monday through Saturday.

The post office says it is making the changes to improve security.

