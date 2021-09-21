Police investigate fatal Potsdam crash

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WCAX) - A St. Lawrence County man is dead following a crash in Potsdam.

It happened Monday around 11:10 a.m. at the intersection of Route 34 and highway 310. New York State Police say James Murray, 78, of Madrid, was driving his pickup east on Route 34 and failed to yield to a farm truck going south on highway 310.

Murray was transported to Canton-Potsdam Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the truck was identified as Raymond Pearson Jr., 71, of Canton.

